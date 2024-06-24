Good day for Scots in Open regional qualifying - amateurs among those to progress

California-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan has set his sights on a dream appearance in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon after producing an eye-catching display in regional qualifying.

On a good day for the Scottish hopefuls at venues around the UK, Shiels Donegan underlined his emergence as one of the country’s top young talents by passing his 18-hole shootout at Frilford Heath in Oxfordshire with flying colours.

Out in the first group, the member at Meadow Club, north of San Francisco, carded a five-under-par 67, meaning it was always going to be job done in the battle to progress to next week’s final qualifying and, illustrating how good the effort was, it actually earned him a share of top spot with a fellow amateur, Englishman Timothy Shin.

California-based Scott Niall Shiels Donegan was among a posse of Scots to come through regional qualiying for the 152nd Open. Picture: Scottish Golf

"I was first to sign my card so just spent hours watching the scoreboard to see if 67 would stand up,” said Shiels Donegan, who in was in the departure lounge at Stansted, waiting for a flight to Copenhagen for this week's European Amateur Championship, when his place in the next stage was was confirmed.

“It was so great to play well on a tough course I'd never seen before. I didn't realise there was a practice range a mile up the road until it was too late this morning, so I just decided to be as aggressive as I could and hit driver on just about every hole.”

Shiels Donegan, who reached the semi-finals in the Boys’ Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports three years ago, enjoyed a memorable junior year on the US college circuit by helping Northwestern, where he was recruited by fellow Scot David Inglis, win the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2006.

“The greens were very quick, but I had the pace down and managed to read them well,” he added. “Seven birdies is good on any day, but especially when you're playing a qualifier. I'm very happy to advance to final qualifying, but the ultimate goal is to get to Royal Troon.”

In one of the best efforts by players flying the Saltire for some time at the start of the battle for spots in the final major of the year, Jack Doherty and Ryan Lumsden also topped the leaderboards at Goswick and North Hants respectively.

Rowallan Castle-attached professional Doherty carded a four-under 68 to finish three shots clear of the field at the Berwick-upon-Tweed venue coast while Lumsden, who had one of the best records in the programme’s history when he was mentored by Inglis at Northwestern, won by two shots with a 67 at North Hants. Edinburgh-based professional David Rudd also came through there with his 69.