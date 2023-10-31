Golspie tees up restoration work after major storm damage
The Highlands club bore the full brunt of high tides and strong winds last week, having already suffered major storm damage in 2012 and 2014.
With large areas flooded, it was forced to temporarily close but, thanks to the hard work of volunteers from people in the the village and also support from neighbouring courses, work is already underway to restore the course for play.
Club captain William MacBeath “Just when we thought we had finally got over the big storm in 2012, this one arrived, although thankfully this time there was less damage.
“I wish to thank all those volunteers who have come to help clear up the mess, and I look forward to working with the Highland Council on repairing the rock armour defences. The club has faced and overcome challenges in the past, and I’m sure it will soon recover from this one.”
Head greenkeeper Muir Ross added: “It’s quite a blow to experience the impact of the sea and its effects on the course. However, there is limited damage to the playing area and we hope to get it back into use before long. I’m very grateful to colleagues from neighbouring clubs for their help in getting the place tidied up.”
In late 2012, the club had to shift over 3,500 tonnes of debris from the course after the course was rendered totally unplayable with some holes impossible to find as floodwater stretched at least 150 yards inland.
