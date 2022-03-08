Golspie Golf Club excited to have two women as 'face of club'

Jordan Ferrie took up the pro’s post at the Highlands club less than a year ago, joining Jeanette Cumming, the pro shop manager.

Speaking on International Women’s Day, Sheila Robertson, the club’s vice president, said: “Jorden and Jeanette are invaluable as the face of Golspie Golf Club - both at the club itself and when attending exhibitions.

“Despite newly joining the club, Jorden has made a really positive impact across all ages, coaching members from four to 75+.

Jordan Ferrie, the club pro, tees off at Golspie Golf Club in the Highlands.

“And Jeanette has been a powerhouse in both the shop and our administration for some time now.

“Between them and our other committee members, we have a dynamic and forward thinking team that is keen to ensure golf is enjoyed at Golspie for hundreds of years to come.”

Ferrie, who moved to Golspie after a spell at Royal Dornoch, is building up the junior section to include, for the first time in the club’s history, a keen group of girls.

She said: “My dad got me into golf when I was 12 by taking me to the driving range after school, so I know how important it is to have that encouragement to give golf a go at a young age.

“One of my biggest goals here is to continue to grow the junior section and have more children and young adults playing golf in our local community, introducing the sport to more girls in the same way I was when I was younger.

“I would like to see Golspie become a talking point for the Highlands and the wider golf community.”

Cumming, who has been a leading figure in the club for a number of years, shares Ferrie’s ambitions for Golspie.

She said: “Having Jorden here at Golspie shows that we as a club — and golf in general — are heading in the right direction.

“Having a young female professional provides a role model for girls taking up golf, and I would love to see more families playing together as it really is a sport that can be enjoyed by anyone.”