Golfers urged to 'bombard' councillors over closure threat for 'popular public course'
A call to action has been issued in a bid to save a Scottish golf club after it was targeted for closure.
The future of Hollandbush Golf Club is set to be discussed by South Lanarkshire Council along with other community facilities at a meeting on 21 February.
The threat of closure has led Hollandbush to issue a social media post calling for golfers who use the facility to play a part in trying to save it.
The post read: “Community we need your help? SLC have earmarked Hollandbush for closure. We need you all to bombard your councillors to stop this resource going to waste.
“The course has never looked better, never been busier and the clubhouse is thriving. Some have worked tirelessly for 20 years plus bringing it to what it is today.”
Well-known Lanarkshire Golf Union official Willie Sharpe described Hollandbush as a “popular public course” while Gregor Monks, the pro at Dullatur, also shared the post calling for support.
Hollandbush, which is set just off the M74 and had leading Scottish coach Ian Rae as its head professional at one time, is one of six golf courses operated by South Lanarkshire Leisure & Culture.
It was feared it might close as a consequence of low maintenance during the Covid pandemic but, after surviving on that occasion, it is now under threat once again.
“It’s a sad state of affairs, it’s many peoples lifeline I’m afraid,” said one person in a post on the club’s Facebook page. “When I play the course, I instantly feel better about things.”
