It may be relatively young in comparison to the Leven Amateur Gold Medal, which is staged next door, but the East of Scotland Open celebrates its 50th anniversary at Lundin this weekend.

The East of Scotland Trophy will be up for grabs for the 50th time at Lundin Golf Club this weekend. Picture: Lundin Golf Club

One of the most popular events on the calendar, it has been won over the years by a mix of players who either proved themselves as outstanding career amateurs or went on to become successful professionals.

“It was my first ‘major’ tournament around a course I always enjoy visiting,” said Richie Ramsay, the 2004 winner, who has since recorded four DP World Tour title triumphs. “I was fortunate to return and win the Scottish (Stroke-Play) there, which just shows how much I like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who triumphed in the inaugural event back in 1973 was St Andrews member Tom Melville. “Not a lot, actually - just that it was a long time ago,” he admitted, laughing, of what he could remember about it.

Aberdour's Stuart Meiklejohn is one of the mutiple winners of the East of Scotland Open, having triumphed in both 1993 and 1997. Picture: Lundin Golf Club

Melville, who went on to become the club professional at Alyth for 27 years, also had another memorable moment at the Fife venue. “A couple of years later I qualified for The Open there, so it obviously suited my game,” he added.

Sandy Stephen, a host club player, holds the record for most wins, having landed the title four times, with another Lundin member, James White, having chalked up a brace of victories more recently.

“I rarely get the chance to play in club competitions,” said White, who had just been reinstated to the amateur ranks when he won for the first time in 2017 then repeated the feat four years later. “So to be able to play some good golf in front of a lot of the members who have supported me over the years felt great.

“The 2017 win felt like a complete bonus as I had crashed my bike and broke my wrist six weeks beforehand, so I was happy just to be able to tee it up that weekend. The 2021 win was much more satisfying, though. I played really well and got to around -18 during the last round and had enough of a lead to enjoy playing in front of a lot of the members who had come out to watch.”

Winnner Alan Reid, third left, with other members in the East of Scotland Open presentation party at Lundin Golf Club in 1994. Picture: Lundin Golf Club

There was double delight, too, for Scott Knowles in 1986 and 1992. “The win in ‘86 was my first big national 72-hole win,” said the Kingsknowe man. “I went up there playing well but was struggling with my driving so, unknown to me, my dad took my driver out the bag before we travelled up and I played the whole tournament without a driver!”

David Inglis now lives in the Chicago area, where he’s the head coach at Northwestern, but his East of Scotland Open success in 2002 is still something he cherishes.

“I loved the East of Scotland Amateur and love Lundin Links,” he said. “I remember birdieing the last two holes, holing a monster on the last from the front of the green to a back-left pin, to pip Graham Gordon by a shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad