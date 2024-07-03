Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Dean Robertson, the University of Stirling’s head of golf, has been crowned Coach of the Year at the Scottish Student Sport Awards.

The accolade is richly deserved on the back of Robertson, who was appointed as Great Britain & Ireland men’s captain earlier this year, continuing to help deliver success for Stirling golf scholars.

“I am extremely humbled, honoured and proud to receive this recognition from Scottish Student Sport,” said Robertson. “I am incredibly proud of our talented athletes here at the University of Stirling – Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence – and look forward to continuing to support their success.”

Dean Robertson, the University of Stirling's head of golf, was crowned Coach of the Year at the Scottish Student Sport Awards. Picture: University of Stirling

It is the third consecutive year that a University of Stirling staff member has won Coach of the Year after Chris Geddes, who runs the men’s football team, won the accolade in 2022 and 2023.

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling, said: “Congratulations to Dean on this important recognition, which reflects his passion for golf and his skilled coaching, which he uses to nurture our athletes here at Stirling. The programme has enjoyed a phenomenal year – delivering trophies and developing our next generation of golfing talent.”

St Andrews pupils given greenkeeping masterclass

Primary school pupils in St Andrews have been learning about what it takes to be a greenkeeper at the Home of Golf after St Andrews Links.

Gordon McKie, greenkeeping operations manager at St Andrews Links Trust, pictured with some of the pupils who took part in the First Green event. Picture: St Andrews Links

Aimed at inspiring the next generation of greenkeepers by showcasing the range of skills required in greenkeeping across science, technology, engineering and maths, the innovative BIGGA-run First Green event gave pupils an interactive experience of the life of a greenkeeper at the Home of Golf.

Links staff introduced 23 Primary 5 pupils from Canongate Primary School in St Andrews to irrigation, bunkering, wildlife conservation, soil management, greenkeeping tools and machinery, including the stimpmeter used by greenkeepers to measure the speed of the greens.

Gordon McKie, greenkeeping operations manager at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “We are delighted to have held Scotland’s first ‘First Green’ event here at the Home of Golf.

“Greenkeeping is often an overlooked industry with many people lacking an understanding of what goes into looking after a golf course. The First Green initiative allows us to engage with young people at primary school age who may go on to consider greenkeeping as a future career.”

Longniddry's James Morgan shows off the trophy after winning the East of Scotland Open at Lundin. Picture: East of Scotland Open

James Morgan lands wire-to-wire East of Scotland Open win

Longniddry’s James Morgan landed his third big Scottish circuit success in just over a year after pulling off a wire-to-wire win in the East of Scotland Open at Lundin.

Morgan opened with a brace of 68s to lead by six shots at the halfway stage before closing with rounds of 71-72 for a five-under-total and a three-shot victory over Royal Burgess player Archie Finnie (72-70-72-68).

Morgan, who won both the Tennant Cup and Cameron Corbett Vase last year, finished birdie-birdie in third round before following three straight birdies to start his back nine in the closing circuit with six straight pars to finish.

Alyth’s Zoe Davidson celebrates her win in the latest Junior Tour Scotland event at Hayston. Picture: Junior Tour Scotland

“Just a very pleasing week overall,” he said. “I’ve not had the year I would like, but I’ve felt like my game has been really close for a while so it was really nice to put four solid rounds together around a tough golf course.

“Although it is short, the wind, firmness of the greens and fairways and tricky pins position made it a real test. You have to think and make smart decisions to allow yourself to score because it is very difficult getting close to the pins.”

Melrose’s Sheridan Clancy lifted the women’s trophy as she followed three straight 73s with a closing 74 to finish joint-18th, which is believed to be best effort to date since the event became mixed.

Hayston tees up treat for Junior Tour Scotland event

Alyth’s Zoe Davidson and Jamie Henshaw (Bruntsfield Links) were the two winners in the latest event on this season’s Junior Tour Scotland at Hayston.

Davidson carded rounds of 76-74 at the Kirkintilloch venue to claim top spot on the girls’ leaderboard while scores of 70-71 saw Henshaw come out on top in the boys’ event.

Kingsfield's triumphant team show off the Courier Trophy after landing the club's first-ever team victory at Harburn. Picture: Linlithgowshire Golf Association

Davidson won by 11 shots from Royal Musselburgh’s Anna Zonova but it was much tighter in the boys’ battle as Henshaw finished just one shot ahead of Connor Wills (Prestwick St Nicholas).

The tournament had been in the pipeline for two years and Junior Tour Scotland team leader Paul Gibson said: “The warm welcome we received from everyone was so genuine and very much appreciated.”

The fifth event of the campaign is a 54-holer at Newmachar on 13-14 July.

Boyd Quaich win is perfect St Andrews sign off for Trevor Binau

Trevor Binau has become the first University of St Andrews student to win the Boyd Quaich, an international event held in the town, since 2016.

Binau, a postgraduate marketing student from Columbus in Ohio, followed a four-under 68 on the Old Course with a six-under 65 on the New Course in the middle two rounds as he claimed the coveted title by finishing four shots ahead of defending champion Ben Willis (Edge Golf College, Portugal).

"It is an honour to win the 74th Boyd Quaich,” said Binau. “I grew up admiring St Andrews and the Old Course, and to win here in my last event as a student is truly amazing. I am so thankful for everyone in my life who has helped make this possible. It is truly something that I will never forget."

Ian Muir, director of golf at St Andrews, added: “Trevor has demonstrated his winning potential throughout the year, and it’s fantastic to see him finally clinch victory. His hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and I am absolutely thrilled that he achieved this milestone in his final tournament as a student.

“Winning on the historic Old Course at St Andrews and capping it off with a birdie on the final hole is the perfect conclusion. I hope these memories will last a lifetime.”

Organised by the University of St Andrews, the Boyd Quaich was established in 1946 and is one of the longest-running international student golf tournaments in the world.

In-form Ruby Watt crowned Aberdeenshire Ladies’ junior champion

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre member Ruby Watt followed up her Junior Tour Scotland win at Forfar earlier in the year by landing an impressive victory in the Aberdeenshire Ladies County Golf Association Junior Championship at Peterculter.

Watt, who set a new course record at Forfar with a six-under-par 66, also broke par on this occasion with a one-under 71, finishing nine shots clear of second-placed Holly Mckenzie (Murcar Links).

“It was my final year being able to play in this event, so happy to get my name on the trophy,” said Watt of picking up the Farquharson Quaich.

The Styropack Salver for the handicap champion was claimed by Cruden Bay’s Lois Reid with a net 65.

Historic team triumph for Kingsfield Golf & Leisure

History was made in the Linlithgowshire Golf Association Courier Cup as Kingsfield Golf & Leisure claimed its first-ever team trophy triumph.

The feat was achieved at Haburn, where a team comprising Allyn Dick, Ken Milligan, Tommy Cadger and Ross Colquhoun beat the hosts in the final.

Milligan had come in for Colin Fleming, who’d played in the opening two rounds but was then unavailable for the latter stages, while it was the same with Cadger as he replaced Jake Johnston.

“It was an incredible win,” admitted two-time Lothians champion Dick. “The fact it is Kingsfield’s first-ever team trophy makes it extra special as it means so much to so many that have supported all the players over the years.

“A special mention goes to our newest member Ross, who brings with him a wealth of foursomes experience from the County Cup in East Lothian.”

Home players shine in Lanarkshire GA event at Hollandbush

Host club players dominated the Lanarkshire Golf Association Handicap event at Hollandbush, where players and officials received a warm welcome from club manager Mags Cathcart and the rest of the team after it was saved from closure earlier this year.

In a 51-strong field, Steven Kane took pride of place as the one-handicapper carded a net 72 to pip clubmate and 18-handicapper Ryan Steel by virtue of a better inward half.

Though Kane also carded the best scratch score, the top prize in that section went to Bellshill’s Ben Paterson, a Lanarkshire Youths’ player, with his next best 77.

“It was refreshing to meet the members who are determined to secure the club's future in consultation with South Lanarkshire Council,” said LGA president Kenny McLean.

St Andrews pair pipped in Scottish Senior Women’s Open

St Andrews duo Valerie Thomas and Elaine Moffat both came up just short in their bids to win the Scottish Senior Women’s Open at Old Course Ranfurly.

As the title went to American Lara Tennant, Thomas, a member of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and St Regulus player Moffat finished second and fourth respectively.

In tough and testing conditions over three days at the Renfrewshire venue, Tennant and Thomas finished locked together on ten-over-par 226 totals before Tennant triumphed at the second hole in a sudden-death play-off.

Tennant won the US Senior Women’s Amateur in 2018, 2019 and 2021, as well as the British Senior Women’s Amateur in 2019. “It’s right up there with previous wins,” she said of this latest success.

Next year’s Scottish Senior Women’s Open is being held at Eyemouth on 25-27 June.

Tartan duo Ally Reid and Barry McCluskey teeing up in Vision Cup

Two Scottish golfers - Ally Reid and Barry McCluskey - are heading to Austria later this month to compete for the Rest of the World against North America in the Vision Cup.

Stonehaven member Reid has been a trustee of Scotland Blind Golf for many years while Glaswegian McCuskey is the son of former Celtic and Leeds footballer George.

The Vision Cup is a Ryder Cup-style event for blind golfers and the latest edition is taking place at Suessenbrunn in Vienna from 23-26 July.

The event was last played at TPC Sawgrass, where the North Americans won for the first time in five attempts.

This year’s event features four ladies in each team for the first time, a step which is based on the growth of the game globally.

Heather MacRae ‘excited’ to secure third WPGA Cup appearance Heather MacRae has secured her third appearance in the WPGA Cup, with this year’s edition taking place at Sunriver Resort in Oregon in October.

MacRae, who is attached to The Gleneagles Hotel, secured her spot through a points process from the 2023 and 2024 WPGA Women’s Professional Championships along with English player Holly Morgan.

“I’m very excited,” said MacRae of securing her spot on a team that is being captained by compatriot Cathy Panton-Lewis. “It’s been my goal since I played in the last WPGA Cup. It was one of the best golf weeks of my life so I wanted to make sure I was on the team again.”