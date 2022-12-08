The environmental and social impact of Scotland’s incredible summer of golf in 2022 has been recognised in the Scottish Sport Awards.

GEO Foundation and Visit Scotland representatives were joined by partners across golf in Scotland to celebrate winning the inaugural Sustainability in Scottish Sport Award in Edinburgh. Picture: Craig Watson

A major, multi-stakeholder project that was coordinated by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf won the first ever Sustainability in Scottish Sport Award in Edinburgh.

GEO Foundation won the award ahead of other outstanding initiatives from Aberdeen Sailing Club, Adventure Oban and Ullapool Community Sports Hub Feel Good Festival.

It was a reward for the work carried out as Scotland staged the Genesis Scottish Open, The 150th Open, Senior Open presented by Rolex, Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, AIG Women’s Open, Hero Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this year.

Jonathan Smith, Founder and Executive Director of GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, said: “On behalf of a truly collaborative effort across golf, we are extremely proud to receive the Sustainability in Scottish Sport Award. It is testament to the drive and ambition from so many people across golf in Scotland to build a better future for people and the planet.

“The eyes of the golfing world were firmly on the Home of Golf in 2022 and we are sure Scotland’s leadership in sustainability will be an inspirational example in the world of golf and beyond.”

Those events were held at The Renaissance Club, Old Course at St Andrews, Gleneagles, Dundonald Links, Fairmont St Andrews, Muirfield, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

