Scot finishes joint-fourth in circuit’s latest International Swing event in South Africa

Connor Syme jumped above Scott Jamieson to become the top Scot in this season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings after recording back-to-back top-ten finishes in South Africa.

The 28-year-old had his sights set on landing a maiden win on the circuit after sharing the 54-hole lead in the SDC Championship at St Francis Links then picking up an early birdie in the closing circuit. However, it wasn’t to be for Syme on this occasion as three bogeys in the space of six holes from the sixth at the Eastern Cape venue took the wind out of his sails in the International Swing event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After following a birdie at the 13th with a double-bogey at the par-3 14th, the Drumoig-based player signed for a 75, which left him having to settle for a share of fourth spot on eight under. The effort came on the back of Syme sharing seventh spot in the Magical Kenya Open, picking up a cheque for €47,365 for this effort to jump nine spots to 26th in the Race to Dubai Rankings. Syme has now recorded 15 top-ten finishes in total on the circuit and will be aiming to maintain his good form in another South African assignment, the Jonsson Workwear Open, which starts at Glendower Golf Club on Thursday.

Connor Syme shelters under his umbrella during the final round of the SDC Championship at St. Francis Links in South Africa. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

American Jordan Gumberg will be heading into that as the circuit’s newest winner after beating home player Robin Williams at the second extra hole following a tie at the end of four rounds on 12-under-par. “It means everything,” said Gumberg of landing his success through a Challenge Tour category. “I never really got this far in my dreams.”

After a closing bogey-free 68, Ewen Ferguson finished in a tie for 20th on four under, four shots better than Richie Ramsay after a closing 69 earned him a share of 41st spot.

Elsewhere, Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh had to settle for joint-25th in the HSBC Women’s World Championship after having the top ten in her sights turning for home in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. After leaping up the leaderboard on the back of a 69 on Saturday, Dryburgh moved to five under for the tournament after picking up birdies at the fifth and sixth before a run of five straight bogeys from the tenth undid some good work. A birdie finish for a 75 saw her end up on one under, earning just under $17,000.

Australian Hannah Green, whose mother is from Helensburgh, birdied the last three holes to win by a shot from Scottish Women’s Open champion Celine Boutier. “Like they say, it really is Asia’s major,” said Green of the event, having closed with a 67 for a 13-under-par total.