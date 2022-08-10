Golf It! will be name of R&A's new community facility in Glasgow

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch in the north-east of the city following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course, the exciting new concept for the game will open next summer.

Aimed at making the sport more accessible and inclusive, the facility will feature a range of introductory golf formats. These include a "twist” on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting greens plus a double decker floodlit driving range and a new-look nine-hole course for all the family to play.

Sitting alongside these are other attractions and activities such as padel tennis courts, nature trails and bike hire, as well as a street food-style dining and drinks area.

The state-of-the-art development is set to create more than 100 jobs and offer a range of apprenticeships that will boost employment opportunities for those living locally.

Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, said, “Golf It! is an ambitious project and fantastic opportunity for residents of Glasgow and visitors to the city to be introduced to the sport in a welcoming, inclusive and enjoyable environment.

“The range of features at Golf It! makes this a destination like no other. We want this to be a place where everyone from this great city and further afield can feel at home.

“Golf It! will enable people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to be a part of a community-driven facility that levels the playing field and provides new pathways into golf.

“It marks a significant commitment by the R&A to re-establish the sport’s roots in the heart of Scotland and take golf into communities that may never have seen it as a viable, family-friendly activity before.

“In that regard, we want Golf It! to be an exemplar format for working hand in hand with the communities it serves. We are excited about getting the facility ready for its opening next summer.”