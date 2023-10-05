All Sections
Golf It! driving range closed to allow work after more than 2m balls hit in eight weeks

The driving range at Golf It!, the popular new R&A community facility in Glasgow, has been closed until Saturday and faces a further six-week closure to allow work to be undertaken to improve the outfield area.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
 Comment
More than eight million balls have been hit on the driving range at Golf It! since the facility in Glasgow opened eight weeks ago and now work it set to take place to improve the outfield area. Picture: Golf It!More than eight million balls have been hit on the driving range at Golf It! since the facility in Glasgow opened eight weeks ago and now work it set to take place to improve the outfield area. Picture: Golf It!
It follows more than two million balls being hit in just eight weeks since the facility at Hogganfield Loch opened, with the response from the public in that time being described as “incredible”.

A short closure until Saturday will be followed by a period of altered operating times until Monday, 23 October before the range is closed for six weeks for works aimed at upgrading and enhancing the outfield to ensure it remains in optimal condition during periods of high demand.

A post on the facility’s website read: “We have experienced this significant volume of traffic during recent adverse weather and, due to the high number of balls hit and collected in such a short period of time, we have seen the ground conditions of the driving range outfield deteriorate.

“We are moving quickly to immediately address this situation and will be upgrading the outfield of the driving range as a matter of priority – customer experience is at the heart of Golf It! so we want our facilities to be the very best.”

All other Golf It! facilities will remain open, meaning Park Golf, Adventure Golf, the Games Room, Simulator and Big Feed bar and street food service will be in operation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will provide further updates regarding the reopening of the driving range following maintenance work in due course,” added the post.

