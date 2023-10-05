Golf It! driving range closed to allow work after more than 2m balls hit in eight weeks
It follows more than two million balls being hit in just eight weeks since the facility at Hogganfield Loch opened, with the response from the public in that time being described as “incredible”.
A short closure until Saturday will be followed by a period of altered operating times until Monday, 23 October before the range is closed for six weeks for works aimed at upgrading and enhancing the outfield to ensure it remains in optimal condition during periods of high demand.
A post on the facility’s website read: “We have experienced this significant volume of traffic during recent adverse weather and, due to the high number of balls hit and collected in such a short period of time, we have seen the ground conditions of the driving range outfield deteriorate.
“We are moving quickly to immediately address this situation and will be upgrading the outfield of the driving range as a matter of priority – customer experience is at the heart of Golf It! so we want our facilities to be the very best.”
All other Golf It! facilities will remain open, meaning Park Golf, Adventure Golf, the Games Room, Simulator and Big Feed bar and street food service will be in operation.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and will provide further updates regarding the reopening of the driving range following maintenance work in due course,” added the post.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.