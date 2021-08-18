Golden Ticket winners enjoy AIG Women's Open masterclass at Carnoustie

Catriona Matthew speaks at the Golden Ticket Masterclass prior to the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Involving kids aged between 6-16, it was conducted by Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew along with Georgia Hall, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Annabel Dimmock.

The exclusive masterclass, which was the conclusion to the R&A’s Golden Ticket giveaway campaign, saw the lucky winners receiving top tips from some of the world’s best players, as well as enjoying an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the R&A looked to add to the excitement for the AIG Women’s Open, with the launch of a brand-new Golden Ticket giveaway campaign designed to inspire the next generation of golfers.

Georgia Hall plays a shot during the Golden Ticket Masterclass at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Launched exactly 100 days before this year’s event teed off, participating clubs across Scotland awarded a golden ticket to 100 junior golfers who they believed exhibit the values of the AIG Women’s Open including inclusivity, inspiring others to enjoy the sport and actively engage with golf on and off the course.

One of the Golden Ticket winners was Verity Swift, an 11-year-old who is a member of St Regulus Ladies Golf Club.

She said: “One of the things I love about golf is that it is super friendly. I have really wanted to share how great golf is with my friends and I always encourage them to have a go.

“I really want to be a role model for girls younger than me and encourage them to start playing golf. I want to use my enthusiasm to show them that golf is for everyone.”

A message from the Editor: