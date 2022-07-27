Georgia Hall wants to protect 'integrity and history of game' amidst LIV Golf rumours

Georgia Hall and Rory McIlroy pose for a photo during the Celebration of Champions Challenge ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews earlier this month. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Speaking as she finalised her preparations for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, the English player was responding to the possibility of LIV Golf launching a women’s league.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the LPGA Tour commissioner, admitted last week that she would “take the call” from Greg Norman, the breakaway circuit’s CEO and commissioner, if he got in contact about LIV Golf becoming involved in the women’s game.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I definitely haven't heard anything about there being a LIV women's league or schedule,” said Hall. “I know there's a lot of rumours going around, but I haven't thought about there being a schedule like that for us.

“Whether Mollie decided to take a call, that's really not in my field of expertise. I just want to play in the events on the LPGA and LET.”

The men’s breakaway circuit has been launched with 54-hole events with a team format and shotgun start.

Asked if she’d want that, Hall replied: “No, I personally wouldn't. I think the integrity of the game and history of the game is four rounds, everyone tees off at different times of the day, and I think it would be a shame for golf to lose that. I really respect the morals of golf. Yeah, I would like it to stay where it is.

“Next week (in the AIG Women’s Open), everyone tees off one tee. The first tee time is 6.30, the last one is 3.30 and that's the way it's always been and I think that brings in elements including weather to the game, and I think that's something that need to stay the same regarding that.”

Swede Anna Nordqvist, who is set to be the defending champion in the season’s final major at Muirfield, wears both Golf Saudi and Aramco Team Series logos as part of a sponsorship deal.

Also speaking at Dundonald Links, she said: “Aramco has done a lot of good things for the Ladies European Tour with the Aramco Team Series. I feel like women's golf and men's golf are in different places.

“I'm just excited to see the women's game in general growing and coming to great venues, playing at Muirfield this year.

“A lot of our majors, the AIG Women's Open, the U.S. Open, Evian and KPMG all have significant purse increases this year, and I think that's huge for the women's game.

“At the end of the day, I'm excited to see more players having opportunities because there's so much talent on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA.”

Speaking on Wednesday in Ayrshire, defending Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open champion Ryann O’Toole indicated she’d welcome LPGA officials hearing what Norman would have to say.

“I hope that if the LIV decides to approach the LPGA and create something or want to create something, that maybe we can do it together versus it being this taboo thing or this big issue where players are going have to choose,” said the American.