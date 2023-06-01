Last year’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian teed up a combined £200,000 boost for six local charities.

Xander Schauffele on his way to winning last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

The East Lothian Foodbank, Gullane Village Association, Leuchie House, Muirfield Riding Therapy, the Pennypit Trust and the Stephen Gallacher Foundation were selected as beneficiaries from the Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour.

Won last July by American Xander Schauffele at The Renaissance Club, the donations are part of the Scottish Open organisers giving back to the local area via a wide range of causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation, set up by the venue’s American owners, received generous donations from club members and others playing in the Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am.

In addition, the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and title partner Genesis contributed to a Birdie Pledge bringing the fundraising total to approximately £200,000.

Rory Colville, the Genesis Scottish Open championship director, said: “We were delighted to be able to come together with the tournament partners to raise such a fantastic figure to be distributed amongst so many worthy local causes following the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

“Scotland’s national open has a long history of charitable giving, and it is important to us as a Tour to have a positive impact on the communities we visit under our Golf for Good principles. “Although the tournament has been staged in the East Lothian area since 2018, and at the Renaissance Club since 2019, the 2022 event was the start of a new era, and it seemed fitting to distribute the funds raised to charities spread across the local area and with a whole range of aims and outcomes.”

David Sarvadi, chair of The Renaissance Club Foundation, added: “Our aim is to support first local charities who provide assistance and comfort in a variety of settings and second, the development of golf in East Lothian and greater Scotland. This successful initial effort sets the stage for a greater effort in the future.”

The Genesis Scottish Open, which is supported by the Scottish Government has been confirmed for The Renaissance Club through until 2026, with this year’s edition set to attract another world-class field on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

Among those set to join defending champion Schauffele are newly-reinstated world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and last year’s PGA champion, Justin Thomas.

Also confirmed for the $9 million event are world No 7 Max Homa, as well as WGC Match Play champion Sam Burns and 2014 winner Justin Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “I’m delighted to see the Genesis Scottish Open giving back to local charities, a wonderful example of a Scottish Government supported event delivering a positive impact for the local community.

“This is great news for the six Lothian-based organisations who will benefit from a share of the £200,000 the national event has raised.