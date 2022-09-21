Genesis Scottish Open contributes to record DP World Tour ticket sales in 2022

Across four of the circuit’s most historic tournaments – the Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Betfred British Masters and Horizon Irish Open – a record 20 sold-out days were recorded for general admission tickets and premium hospitality.

Co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour for the first time and with 14 of the top 15 players in the world rankings competing at The Renaissance Club, the Genesis Scottish Open saw a 12% increase in ticket sales compared to comparable pre-Covid sales in 2019.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth saw a 30% increase in ticket sales compared to the previous year, with three of the four competition days fully sold out in a tournament that was cut to 54-holes following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Big crowds turned out at The Renaissance Club to watch American Xander Schauffele win the Genesis Scottish Open in July. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

The Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet in July saw a 40% increase in ticket sales compared to 2019, with weekend tickets sold out for the first time in the tournament’s history.

And the Betfred British Masters, which was hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry in May, enjoyed a sold-out final day, with a 4% increase in ticket sales compared to 2019.

Attendance figures across all four tournaments stood at 271,000, with the total for the week for the Genesis Scottish Open being 68,771.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of the European Tour group, said: “Golf has enjoyed a significant boom in popularity since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic with its outdoor nature allowing an earlier return to action than most sports - helping to attract new fans to the game. The DP World Tour has worked hard to make sure that we utilise this momentum and find innovative ways to attract new fans to our tournaments.

“We have enjoyed a record summer of golf, with big name players competing for record prize funds and spectators have turned out in record numbers to watch.