Genesis Scottish Open 2022: Scottie Scheffler gives event huge boost as Masters champion confirms participation

The American was still flying under the radar when he made his debut in the event last year at The Renaissance Club, where he tied for 12th behind Australian Min Woo Lee.

However, Scheffler has confirmed his return to the East Lothian venue in July at a time when he’s the world No 1 and a major champion on the back of winning The Masters in April.

The 25-year-old’s three-shot success at Augusta National capped a remarkable run of form that produced four title triumphs in just six starts.

Now Scheffler is looking forward to a second Scottish Open appearance on 7-10 July, with the event on Scotland’s Golf Coast taking place a week before the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer.”

In his first appearance in a regular DP World Tour event, Texas-based Scheffler opened with a 72 before carding a brilliant 63 – the joint-best score of the week – then signing off with 67-69 for a 13-under total.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Masters at Augusta National in April. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

“Last year was my first trip to Scotland and I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country,” he added.

Scheffler joins a stellar Genesis Scottish Open field that includes fellow major winners Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, with the latter making his debut in the tournament.

Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre, seven-time DP World Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Min Woo Lee have also confirmed their appearance.

In a ground-breaking development, this year’s event is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time and boasts a new title sponsor in Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea.

Scottie Scheffler in action in last year's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The tournament, which benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, will count on both the DP World Tour Rankings and the FedExCup, with the field being split between members of both tours.

Genesis Scottish Open tickets are now on sale at et.golf/GSO2022Tickets.

Meanwhile, MacIntyre could be the sole Scot in the field for next week’s US PGA Championship – the season’s second major – at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

The Oban secured his spot through being in the world’s top 100, but Russell Knox, who is sixth reserve, faces a sweat to find out if he’ll also be playing in the PGA of America event.