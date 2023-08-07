All Sections
Gemma Dryburgh wins Jock MacVicar Award for second year in a row

Gemma Dryburgh picked up the Jock MacVicar Award for the second year running after finishing as the leading home player in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
Gemma Dryburgh shows off the Jock MacVicar Award after finishing as the leading home player in the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Picture: Oisin Keniry/IMGGemma Dryburgh shows off the Jock MacVicar Award after finishing as the leading home player in the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Picture: Oisin Keniry/IMG
Gemma Dryburgh shows off the Jock MacVicar Award after finishing as the leading home player in the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Picture: Oisin Keniry/IMG

With a level-par 288 total, the Aberdonian finished four shots ahead of compatriot Louise Duncan in an event won by Celine Boutier as the French player made it two wins in a row after her maiden major victory in the Evian Championship seven days earlier.

“Yesterday was really good and then today was so-so,” said Dryburgh of following her four-under-par 68 in Saturday’s penultimate circuit with a closing 74 on the Ayrshire coast. “I felt like I played quite well but just didn't hole anything. Didn't get any of the breaks, but, overall, it was a good weekend. Still enjoyed it.”

Dryburgh had recorded her first top-ten finish in a major behind Boutier in the Evian Championship and is now hoping to produce another big performance in this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

“Yeah, I feel like I'm playing well, so just keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully the putts will drop,” she said of that next assignment in the final major of the season. “Got to let myself play and let everything do itself, so I don't think I need to do anything different.”

Walton Heath is staging The R&A event for the first time, with South African Ashleigh Buhai defending the title after her historic win in the event’s first staging at Muirfield 12 months ago.

“I played there a couple times, and also the week before Evian I went for a round with my caddie, Paul, and had a look at it, which is nice,” said Dryburgh. “It's looking great. Not a traditional Open course, but it will be great, lots of heather around. Keep out of that, you should be fine.”

This week’s event is the fourth women’s major in the space of just eight weeks. “It's been a big few months,” observed Dryburgh. “You hope to peak at the right time. It's been fun. Hopefully have it a bit more spread out next year but we'll see.”

