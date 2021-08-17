Gemma Dryburgh secures AIG Women's Open spot in Panmure qualifier

Gemma Dryburgh is all smiles after securing her second appearance in the AIG Women's Open.

It was job done for the Scottish No 1 in the Final Qualifying event at Panmure thanks to a level-par 70 as 15 players earned spots in the season’s final major.

Dryburgh, who finished in a tie for eighth position to secure a second appearance in the R&A event, joins Catriona Matthew, Kylie Henry, Kelsey MacDonald and amateur Louise Duncan in flying the Saltire in Angus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacDonald had been due to play in the qualifier as well before securing one of five spots up for grabs through last week’s Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links.

American Lindsey Weaver topped the leaderboard at Panmure with a three-under-par 67, finishing a shot ahead of India’s Aditi Ashok.

“It’s a tricky golf course, but I managed to get used to it,” said Weaver, who made a name for herself when getting into contention in last year’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon as she pulled her own clubs.

“We were first out, played in three hours, so it was nice to get out there and get it done. I had a good week at Troon last year and hopefully the same this time.”

Nicole Broch Larsen, Ssu Chia Cheng, Magdalena Simmermacher, Johanna Gustavsson and Australian amateur Kirsten Rudgeley progressed with scores of 69.

Trichat Cheenglab, Paula Reto and Cloe Frankish joined Dryburgh in progressing with 70s, while the remaining four places were determined in a nine-person play-off.

After Muni He, Marissa Steen and Agathe Sauzon qualified at the second, third and fourth extra holes before Thailand’s Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras sealed the final spot in the 144-player field by pipping Annabell Fuller at the fifth play-off hole.

Fuller at least has the consolation of heading the reserve list, ahead of fellow play-off competitors Becky Morgan, Dottie Ardina and Nicole Garcia.

Emma Grechi was the only play-off participant not to either qualify or make the reserve list.

Michele Thomson (72), Heather MacRae (72), Alison Muirhead (75), Carly Booth (76) and amateur Penelope Brown (77) all came up short.

A message from the Editor: