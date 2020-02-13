Gemma Dryburgh scrambles to good start in Australian Women's Open

Solo Scot Gemma Dryburgh displayed her scrambling skills to make a promising start in the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in Adelaide.

The 26-year-old Aberdonian made five consecutive up-and-down par saves to finish as he opened with a two-under-par 71 at Royal Adelaide.

Dryburgh's effort, which came in the tougher windy afternoon conditions, left her in a tie for 35th as England's Jode Ewart Shadoff set the pace with a 66.

“I scrambled a bit on the back nine, but I’m happy overall with my score,” said who birdied the third, eighth and ninth and dropped her only shot of the day at the fourth.

“Obviously the back nine my chipping was good with all those up and downs and I hit it straight all day off the tee and my putting was solid.”

The majority of the scores under par, including Ewart Shadoff’s bogey-free 66, were carded in the morning as many of the afternoon players struggled to tame a persistent sea breeze in the South Australian capital.

“Hopefully we’ll get a little less wind in the morning and I can take advantage of that,” added Dryburgh, who returned the lowest score in her group ahead of Americans Austin Ernst (one-under) and Kim Kaufman (par).

Ewart Shadoff, a member of Europe's victorious Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles last year, leads by a shot from South Korea’s Inbee Park and Jeongeun Lee.