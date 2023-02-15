The Aberdonian joins two of her compatriots, Laura Beveridge and Michele Thomson, in a stellar field for the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which starts at Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday.
The prize pot, now the third largest on the LET, is a five-fold increase from last year, with the winner on the Red Sea coast on Sunday picking up a cheque for $750,000.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Dryburgh of heading into battle with the likes of Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqist and Leona Maguire.
“It’s been a great week so far. It’s so well organised and feels like a big event with the stands behind the 18th. It’s nice to see all the players from the LPGA and LET here as well.”
Dryburgh, who is still riding on the crest of a wave after he win in the TOTO Japan Classic in November, is braced for a Scottish-style test.
“I think it’s going to be really windy for the rest of the week, so that will be a challenge,” she said. “We’ll see if they move a few tees up as I had a few 3-woods into some of the holes today. You need to keep your ball down in the wind and play it smart. It’s like playing back home in Scotland.”