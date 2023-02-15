Gemma Dryburgh has picked a big week to be making her first appearance on the Ladies European Tour since becoming just the fourth Scot to win on the LPGA.

Gemma Dryburgh, right, pictured with Nanna Madsen and Nicole Borch Estrup during a practice round for the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Credit: Tristan Jones/LET.

The Aberdonian joins two of her compatriots, Laura Beveridge and Michele Thomson, in a stellar field for the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which starts at Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City on Thursday.

The prize pot, now the third largest on the LET, is a five-fold increase from last year, with the winner on the Red Sea coast on Sunday picking up a cheque for $750,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Dryburgh of heading into battle with the likes of Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqist and Leona Maguire.

“It’s been a great week so far. It’s so well organised and feels like a big event with the stands behind the 18th. It’s nice to see all the players from the LPGA and LET here as well.”

Dryburgh, who is still riding on the crest of a wave after he win in the TOTO Japan Classic in November, is braced for a Scottish-style test.