Gemma Dryburgh riding on the crest of a wave in California on LPGA Tour

And the Aberdonian is hoping she can continue to be inspired by the ocean views on the California coast in the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America.

Dryburgh opened with a five-under-par 66 at Palos Verdes Golf Club to sit joint-sixth, three shots behind leader Minjee Lee of Australia.

The Scot made her score with a front-nine burst that was sparked by that eagle at fifth, which she followed with two birdies in the next three holes then one at the 16th.

Gemma Dryburgh putts on the 11th green during the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship Presented by Bank of America at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

“I had a 6-iron in and that green kind of was from front to back pretty severely,” said Dryburgh of the highlight of her round. “So we were just landing it on the front of the green and did exactly that.

“It then actually rolled just like a putt. We thought it was about maybe getting to five, ten feet, but then ended up going in, so that was pretty special.

“My caddie and I just had a big high five. We couldn't really believe it, to be honest. It was just rolling for so long and then, yeah, just rolled in.”

Maintaining her recent good form, Dryburgh had just 26 putts, hit 12 of 14 fairways and found 13 of 18 greens in regulation.

“It was nice to get off to a good start,” she added. “Just sets me up well for the rest of the week.

“Everything is kind of going well in my game. I'm hitting it well, so just got to keep that going and just keep looking at the ocean and the pretty views.”

Lee leads by a shot from Korea’s Jin Young Ko, with England’s Charley Hull in a group on six-under.

“The first nine we didn't have that much wind, so it was nice just to play without the wind; then the back nine it picked up a little bit,” said Lee.