Gemma Dryburgh qualifies for her first US Women's Open

Gemma Dryburgh celebrates after winning her US Women's Open qualifier.

The Aberdonian carded bogey-free rounds of 70 and 68 for a six-under total, finishing one ahead of American Sara Im in a battle for just two spots at their venue.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Dryburgh in a post on social media of securing her berth in the USGA event in North Carolina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, who also qualified for last year’s AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, is playing the best golf of her career at the moment.

She’s been shooting some low scores during an encouraging run of results on the LPGA Tour, where her next assignment is this week’s Cognizant Founders Cup.