Dryburgh, who was already out of contention in the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club, reacted by rocking back on one leg and raising an arm as Australian Hannah Green rolled in a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole.
That earned Green a spot in a play-off with India’s Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin from China, with the Australian triumphing at the second extra hole to land her third on the circuit.
Dryburgh’s reaction to Green holing her putt at the final hole in regulation play was applauded by Lisa Cornwell, a former Golf Channel presenter, in a post on Twitter.
Responding to that, US journalist Karen Crouse said it had been “reminiscent of Marc Leishman on the 72nd green at the 2013 Masters when he was paired with Adam Scott.”
Also praising Dryburgh, former LET player Karen Lunn wrote: “That’s what we do, we support each other.”
Seeing Cornwell’s post, Dryburgh revealed why she’d been so pleased for Green, writing on social media: “I was so pumped. Nothing better than watching a friend do cool things.”