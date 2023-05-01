All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
23 minutes ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
2 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
19 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
20 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 day ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Gemma Dryburgh praised for celebrating Hannah Green's key putt in LPGA win

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh has earned praise for a brilliant act of sportsmanship as she celebrated one of her fellow players holing a crucial putt en route to winning on the LPGA in California.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 1st May 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 08:51 BST
 Comment

Dryburgh, who was already out of contention in the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club, reacted by rocking back on one leg and raising an arm as Australian Hannah Green rolled in a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

That earned Green a spot in a play-off with India’s Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin from China, with the Australian triumphing at the second extra hole to land her third on the circuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dryburgh’s reaction to Green holing her putt at the final hole in regulation play was applauded by Lisa Cornwell, a former Golf Channel presenter, in a post on Twitter.

Gemma Dryburgh, right, celebrates as Hannah Green holes her birdie putt on the 72nd green to get into a play-off before going on to win the JA Eagle LA Championship. Picture: Lisa CornwellGemma Dryburgh, right, celebrates as Hannah Green holes her birdie putt on the 72nd green to get into a play-off before going on to win the JA Eagle LA Championship. Picture: Lisa Cornwell
Gemma Dryburgh, right, celebrates as Hannah Green holes her birdie putt on the 72nd green to get into a play-off before going on to win the JA Eagle LA Championship. Picture: Lisa Cornwell

Responding to that, US journalist Karen Crouse said it had been “reminiscent of Marc Leishman on the 72nd green at the 2013 Masters when he was paired with Adam Scott.”

Also praising Dryburgh, former LET player Karen Lunn wrote: “That’s what we do, we support each other.”

Seeing Cornwell’s post, Dryburgh revealed why she’d been so pleased for Green, writing on social media: “I was so pumped. Nothing better than watching a friend do cool things.”

Related topics:Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.