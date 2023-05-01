Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh has earned praise for a brilliant act of sportsmanship as she celebrated one of her fellow players holing a crucial putt en route to winning on the LPGA in California.

Dryburgh, who was already out of contention in the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club, reacted by rocking back on one leg and raising an arm as Australian Hannah Green rolled in a lengthy birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

That earned Green a spot in a play-off with India’s Aditi Ashok and Xiyu Lin from China, with the Australian triumphing at the second extra hole to land her third on the circuit.

Dryburgh’s reaction to Green holing her putt at the final hole in regulation play was applauded by Lisa Cornwell, a former Golf Channel presenter, in a post on Twitter.

Gemma Dryburgh, right, celebrates as Hannah Green holes her birdie putt on the 72nd green to get into a play-off before going on to win the JA Eagle LA Championship. Picture: Lisa Cornwell

Responding to that, US journalist Karen Crouse said it had been “reminiscent of Marc Leishman on the 72nd green at the 2013 Masters when he was paired with Adam Scott.”

Also praising Dryburgh, former LET player Karen Lunn wrote: “That’s what we do, we support each other.”