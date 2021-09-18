Gemma Dryburgh one shot off lead in LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic

Gemma Dryburgh is sitting in the best 36-hole position of her LPGA Tour career in the Cambia Portland Classic after feeling at home in blustery conditions at Oregon Golf Club.

By Martin Dempster
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:01 am
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:02 am
Gemma Dryburgh in action during the second round of the Cambia Portland Classic at Oregon Golf Club. Picture: Steve Dykes/Getty Images.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 28-year-old Scot backed up her opening 68 with a 69 for a seven-under-par total, one adrift of world No 2 Jin Young Ko in second spot.

Dryburgh made her second-round score with a burst of three straight birdies to finish her front nine before also finishing with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“It was quite tough out there,” said the three-time Rose Ladies Series winner afterwards. “It was quite windy. Reminded me of home a little bit, especially my back nine, the front nine.

“It's a bit more open around there, so it's kind of tricky to get the wind on the back nine, but round there it's quite open, so it made it quite tough.”

Prior to Thursday, Dryburgh had not hit a ball in competition in three weeks, last teeing it up at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Buoyed by a hole out for eagle at the seventh, the Beaconsfield-based Aberdonian shared the lead after her opening effort.

“Just hit a little gap wedge. Hit it pretty perfect,” said Dryburgh of her shot on the seventh hole. “Actually I thought it was going long when I saw it on the green, but it just landed perfectly just short of the pin and rolled right in like a little putt, so it was perfect.”

Ko carded six birdies and just one bogey in her second-round 67 to move into the lead, with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda two shots behind Dryburgh in third.

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis, exclusive interviews, live blogs, and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.