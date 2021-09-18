Gemma Dryburgh one shot off lead in LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic

Gemma Dryburgh in action during the second round of the Cambia Portland Classic at Oregon Golf Club. Picture: Steve Dykes/Getty Images.

The 28-year-old Scot backed up her opening 68 with a 69 for a seven-under-par total, one adrift of world No 2 Jin Young Ko in second spot.

Dryburgh made her second-round score with a burst of three straight birdies to finish her front nine before also finishing with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

“It was quite tough out there,” said the three-time Rose Ladies Series winner afterwards. “It was quite windy. Reminded me of home a little bit, especially my back nine, the front nine.

“It's a bit more open around there, so it's kind of tricky to get the wind on the back nine, but round there it's quite open, so it made it quite tough.”

Prior to Thursday, Dryburgh had not hit a ball in competition in three weeks, last teeing it up at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Buoyed by a hole out for eagle at the seventh, the Beaconsfield-based Aberdonian shared the lead after her opening effort.

“Just hit a little gap wedge. Hit it pretty perfect,” said Dryburgh of her shot on the seventh hole. “Actually I thought it was going long when I saw it on the green, but it just landed perfectly just short of the pin and rolled right in like a little putt, so it was perfect.”

Ko carded six birdies and just one bogey in her second-round 67 to move into the lead, with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda two shots behind Dryburgh in third.

