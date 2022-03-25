Gemma Dryburgh off to strong start in JTBC Classic in California

Gemma Dryburgh marked her first start on the LPGA Tour as a New Orleans resident by sitting just two shots off the lead in the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol in California.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:37 am
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:38 am

The Aberdonian opened with a five-under-par 67 at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, where the pace was set by world No 1 Jin Young Ko from Korea.

“Pretty much everything, to be honest,” said Dryburgh of what had felt comfortable about her game in a bogey-free effort.

“I think I hit every fairway. I think I only missed one green, so pretty solid. I just was hitting it very well. And, yeah, nice few putts went in as well. Kind of everything was working today.”

Gemma Dryburgh was delighted with her start in the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol in California. Picture: Steve Dykes/Getty Images.

The 28-year-old picked up shots at the second, fifth, eighth, 13th and 17th as she made one of the best starts in her LPGA Tour career.

“Yeah, it was kind of nice having them spread out,” she said of those birdies.”It kind of just gives you positive energy for the whole round I would say.”

Dryburgh has been based in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire but has just moved into a new house in New Orleans, where she went to Tulane University before turning pro.

“So all change for me,” she said. “Finally got a base in the States, so don't have to go back and forth to the UK. It will be nice.”

Helped by a run of four birdies in five holes, Ko leads by a shot from Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen as she maintained the form that landed a recent breakthrough win in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Aberdonian
