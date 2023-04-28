Gemma Dryburgh reckons she could have “birdied every hole” as the Scot made a “hot start” in the LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

The 29-year-old opened with a six-under-par 65 at Wilshire Country Club to sit joint-second, one shot behind Swede Linnea Johansson.

Dryburgh, who landed his breakthrough win on the circuit in Japan towards the end of last year, signed for eight birdies, five of which came in the first eight holes.

“Yeah, I could have birdied every hole, to be honest,” said Dryburgh. “I hit it pretty close on all the holes, which was nice, and saw the putts going in, which was good. But yeah, got off to a hot start, which was nice.”

Gemma Dryburgh in action during day one of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Picture: Michael Owens/Getty Images.

One of those early birdies came at the short seventh, a hole that has special memories for the top-ranked Scot.

“That's actually the hole I've had my only hole-in-one on in my career, so I have good vibes there,” she added. “It almost went in. It went to a couple feet, so that was cool.”

Dryburgh, who has made the cut in five of her six starts on the LPGA Tour this year, is now looking to kick on over the next three days.

“Yeah, just take the positives from it,” she said of her flying start. “I was swinging well, so just do that again, and I was seeing the putts well, as well.

“I've been feeling good the last few weeks and just committing to every shot. I think that was the key today.”

Elsewhere, Martin Laird sits six shots off the lead, held by American Austin Smotherman, after carding a two-under 69 in the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the event’s star attraction, picked up two birdies in his last three holes to open with a 67.

Meanwhile, Sandy Scott fared best out of the two Scots in the field as the Diners Club Peru Open marked the start of the second half of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.