Gemma Dryburgh’s breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour in November has led to the Scot landing a string of new sponsors as she prepares to get her 2023 campaign underway in Florida this week.

Gemma Dryburgh kisses the trophy following her victory the TOTO Japan Classic on the LPGA Tour in November. Picture: STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images.

It had already been announced that the 29-year-old had become Scotscraig Golf Club’s first international ambassador and she’s also now secured backing from three Scottish-based companies.

Farmfoods, one of Paul Lawrie’s long-time sponsors, Aberdeen-based Entier, Scotland’s largest independent catering company, and AssetCo, a wealth and asset management firm with a growing presence in Edinburgh chaired by long-term supporter of Scottish golf, Martin Gilbert, are all on board as Dryburgh tees up in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s lovely,” said the Aberdonian of the direct impact from her stunning four-shot success in the TOTO Japan Classic. “It kind of gives me confidence at the start of the year knowing my expenses are covered and I can go from there with no stress.

“I’ve never really been in that position before as it’s been a few smaller sponsors here and there, which, don’t get me wrong, has been really helpful, but I’ve never been in a position where I’ve had all my expenses covered before I’ve started the season. I’ve been using prize-money to pay my expenses and that can get a little stressful, so it’s a nice position to be in.”

Entier is based in Westhill, where Dryburgh recalls making trips to Costco, the cash and carry company, as a young girl when she was growing up in Aberdeen. “I’ve obviously been away for a while now, so it’s nice to have that support and tie back to Scotland as my family is still in Aberdeen,” she added.

The new sponsors join St Andrews Brewing Co in backing Dryburgh as she bids to use her title triumph as a springboard to play in this year’s Solheim Cup, which takes place in Spain in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Entier has a successful track record of developing young people in their careers,” said Peter Bruce, the company’s CEO. “Our commitment to affording opportunities took us naturally to looking beyond our business to how we might help young sportsmen and women.

“When we heard of the opportunity with Gemma, we were delighted to be able to sponsor her. In return, we will enjoy seeing her grow and achieve in the years to come, helped by people who are as committed to them as they are to their sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new deals have been struck by James Spence, founder of 360º Sports Group, which became Dryburgh’s management company last summer.

He said: ‘’We are trying to build Gemma’s brand as the No 1-ranked Scottish professional golfer. Being the sole Scot on the LPGA Tour is great for her at the moment, and despite no longer living in Scotland, she is very proud of her roots and she will relish representing some of the biggest Scottish companies on tour this coming year.

"It’s been great to see some Scottish companies come forward to recognise her recent achievements and we thank them for that, but we also hope that more will buy into what we are trying to do and join Gemma’s sponsor family. Women’s sport is in a really exciting place at the moment, and Gemma is one of the best around and always a pleasure to deal with.