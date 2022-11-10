“Yes, I won a toilet,” said Dryburgh of the prize she received from TOTO, the title sponsor of the Japan Classic, in addition to her trophy, a cheque for $300,000 and spots in next year’s majors.

“So they asked me, where do you want the toilet sent? Well, I'm renting at the moment, so I said ‘do you mind if we wait until I buy a place?’ They were like, ‘yeah, we can wait’. I was like, ‘okay, great’. Yeah, I can't wait for the toilet.”

The 29-year-old was speaking at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, where she is playing in this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship, which now starts on Friday after being reduced to 54 holes due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Gemma Dryburgh shows off her trophy after winning the TOTO Japan Classic last weekend. Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have them here at the club,” added Dryburgh in sharing her new knowledge about toilets. “They're all over the place. Didn't notice!”

Dryburgh also revealed that long-time Scottish No 1 Catriona Matthew had been among the many people to get in touch with her to offer congratulations after she became just the fourth Scot to taste victory on the LPGA Tour.

“She sent me a message to say congrats,” said Dryburgh. “She's been a hero of mine for a long time, so it's great to get another Scottish win on tour. Yeah, it means so much.”

The New Orleans-based player was asked how her goals had changed on the back of a success that catapulted her into the top 100 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To win again,” she replied to that. “Also, to get in the Solheim (Cup) next year is a huge goal of mine. That was in the back of my mind and now it's more in the forefront, I guess. That would be incredible.”