Gemma Dryburgh enjoys 'very cool' start to new season alongside Annika Sorenstam

Gemma Dryburgh said it had been “very cool” to make a flying start to the new LPGA Tour season playing alongside ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam.

By Martin Dempster
18 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 4:20am
The 29-year-old Scot is tied for third, just two shots off the lead, after carding a three-under-par 69 in the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida.

Dryburgh finished with a flourish, picking up three shots in the last six holes, and she was delighted to shine in the company of former world No 1 Sorenstam.

“Yeah, it's amazing to watch her. I've watched her since I was young,” said the Aberdonian. “I was telling her I played in her junior tournament when I was about 17, so it was pretty crazy looking back now and now playing with her in an event. Very cool.

“I asked her a few questions. Hopefully I didn't bombard her too much, but wanted to soak up as much information as I could.”

Dryburgh later posted then and now photographs on social media and captioned them by saying: “It was a fun day to say the least!”

Canadian Brooke Henderson set the pace with a 67 that contained six birdies, with American Nelly Korda one behind and Dryburgh sitting alongside both England’s Charley Hull and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

“Felt good out there,” said Dryburgh, who secured her spot in the small field by landing a maiden win in the TOTO Japan Classic in November. “Hit it pretty well, not 100 percent happy with everything and t a few things to work on for tomorrow.

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh and Annika Sorenstam pictured after playing together in the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Florida.

“But it was great to play with Annika and Brian [McCann, a retired baseball pitcher] today. We had a nice group. Yeah, had a good time-out there.”

On the PGA Tour, Russell Knox is sitting in the top 20 after he opened with a six-under-par 66, which included a burst of four straight birdies, in The American Express at La Quinta in California.

As American Davis Thompson set the pace with a 10-under 62 and in-form Jon Rahm signed for a 64, Martin Laird had to settle for a one-under 71.

