Gemma Dryburgh has secured an exciting new partnership with one of Scotland’s top golf clubs on the back of her sensational breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour.

Gemma Dryburgh poses with the trophy after winning the TOTO Japan Classic by four shots in Nivember. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

The 29-year-old, who landed the TOTO Japan Classic by four shots in November, has agreed to become Scotscraig’s first international ambassador.

Dryburgh will carry the Scotscraig Golf Club branding on her bag and clothing when she tees up around the world in 2023.

“I am delighted to be joining Scotscraig Golf Club as an international ambassador and tour professional,” she said. “I am proud to represent the club and its members on the world stage, and I look forward to helping grow Scotscraig’s reach and reputation both in Scotland and beyond.”

Dryburgh became just the fourth Scot to taste victory, joining Catriona Matthew, Janice Moodie and Kathryn Imrie. On the back of her strong finish to the season, she’s now 70th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Scotscraig Golf Club manager, Liam Greasley, said: “We are delighted to announce Gemma as our first international ambassador. She is an amazingly talented player with a bright future ahead of her, and we are very excited that Gemma will be representing the club at tournaments across three continents. We look forward to working with Gemma to help promote the club and our brand worldwide.”

Dryburgh played at Scotscraig last August as it staged a Rose Ladies Series event on the circuit set up by Justin Rose and his wife Kate during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The Scottish No 1, a three-time Rose Ladies Series winner, finished joint-fourth behind American Caroline Inglis, who secured a spot in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links on the back of her success.

Speaking on behalf of the members at the Fife club, captain Scott Edwards added: “The exposure the club will gain from the relationship with Gemma is a fantastic next step in developing Scotscraig as a premier golfing destination.

