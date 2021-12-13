Gemma Dryburgh and Karis Davidson secure full LPGA Tour cards

Gemma Dryburgh shows off her LPGA Tour card after finishing joint-22nd in the eight-round Q-Series in Alabama

The 28-year-old Aberdonian secured a coveted card for the US-based circuit along with Karis Davidson in the eight-round LPGA Q-Series in Alabama.

Helped by a 65 in the fourth circuit, Dryburgh had been in a good position heading into the final 72 holes at Highland Oaks in Dothan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beaconsfield-based player cemented her place on the leaderboard with 71-74-70 before closing with a 73 in the marathon test.

Finishing joint-22nd on nine-under, she was the only British player to secure a card and one of just 11 Europeans.

“Very happy - in fact, I could not be happier - and relieved,” said Dryburgh, who held a full card for the first time in 2018 but has had to be content with a limited status over the past couple of years.

“It was a long two weeks, so just more mentally draining than anything. Glad to be done and happy with how I played.

“Yeah, been waiting a couple years for this because I missed it in 2019, I think it was, and we didn't have Q-School last year, so kind of been playing on limited status for the last two years.

“It's nice to get that full card again and hopefully get in some good events next year. Bring on 2022.”

Davidson, who was born in the Borders but now represents Australia, survived a fraught final day to also secure a card for the first time.

After signing for a closing five-over 77, having gone out in 41, the 23-year-old was briefly outside the all-important top 45 and ties.

But, in the end, it was job done for her, too, as she was among six players to end up in the final card placing on four-under.

Frenchwoman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who had been out in front for most of the event, was pipped for top spot at the death by Na Rin An as the Korean finished on 33-under-par.

Other Europeans to secure cards included Solheim Cup player Emily Kristine Pedersen, Germany’s Olivia Cowan and Swede Linn Grant.

England’s Meghan MacLaren agonisingly missed out by three shots after a closing 75, while others to come up short included 2019 Solheim Cup player Anne van Dam from the Netherlands.

A message from the Editor: