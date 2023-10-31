Gemma Dryburgh is relishing her title defence in this week’s Japan Toto Classic, admitting the breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour 12 months ago had “changed my career immensely”.

Gemma Dryburgh poses with the trophy after winning the TOTO Japan Classic at Seta Golf Club 12 months ago. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

The Aberdonian became just the fourth Scot to win on the circuit after signing off in style with a brilliant bogey-free and second successive 65 at Seta Golf Club, where she finished with a 20-under-par total.

She’s defending the title at a different venue, with this year’s event being staged at Taiheiyo Club and is already enjoying the unique experience in her career. “Yeah, it's been great so far,” said Dryburgh. “Saw my picture a few places, on the credential as well, so pretty special seeing my face on things like that.

“First time experiencing defending, so it's going to be pretty fun and excited to see the crowds. The crowds last year were great, so I'm sure they will be really good this year as well.”

Dryburgh played in all five of the women’s majors this year for the first time and, helped by making the cut in each of them, secured a captain’s pick from Suzann Pettersen for the Solheim Cup in Spain as Europe held on to the trophy following a 14-14 draw.