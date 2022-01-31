Gareth Bale joins Niall Horan in becoming global ambassador for R&A

r) Niall Horan and Gareth Bale will support a golf participation drive by The R&A and help inspire new audiences into the sport. Picture: The R&A/Getty Images

The Real Madrid and Wales international, who has over 100 million followers on social media, is a golf nut and plays off a handicap of two.

Bale will join Horan and Modest! Golf in backing a drive to encourage more people into playing golf by using the power of influencers from the sports and entertainment world.

Phil Anderton, the R&A’s chief development officer, said: “Gareth’s passion for golf is clear for everyone to see and he will play an influential role in supporting the new golfer initiatives we are working on with Modest! Golf and plan to introduce this year.

“We want to reach new audiences who are not yet aware of golf’s many great benefits, including health and wellbeing, and believe that role models like Gareth can help inspire more women and young people into the sport and enhance golf’s reputation with millions of followers worldwide.

“We see real potential in this approach and working to secure similar arrangements with other male and female influencers.”

Bale, who is a partner in the golf division at ICM Stellar Sports, is delighted about the opportunity to work with the R&A.

He said: “Golf is an amazing sport and it has always been an ambition of mine to encourage more people to take it up.

“This is a really exciting move by the R&A and I’m honoured to be able to play my part in their efforts to inspire people of all ages to give golf a try.”