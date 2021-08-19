Gabrielle Macdonald lands Swede maiden success on LET Access Series

Gabrielle Macdonald kisses the trophy after her play-off win in the Allerum Open in Sweden. Picture: LET Access Series

The young Scot, who had been at the top of the leaderboard throughout the event, emerged as a worthy winner after prevailing at the fifth extra hole over England’s Lily May Humphreys.

“I’m just so happy and excited right now,” said Macdonald, who had finished in the top 10 four times this season on the LET’s development circuit.

“It was a tough day as it was very windy,” added Macdonald, who carded a closing 72 for a four-under-par 212 total, “but I played really good on the front nine and am happy with how I was hitting it.

“I’m really proud of how I stuck in on the last few holes and I made a couple of birdies.

“I played really good in the play-off, but I didn’t think it was ever going to end as Lily played great as well.”

