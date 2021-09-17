Gabrielle Macdonald claims second LET Access win with Swiss success

Gabrielle Macdonald shows off the trophy after her win in the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland. Picture: LET Access

The 28-year-old Scot’s growing confidence on the LET’s development circuit was evident as she produced a superb last-day performance at Golf De Lavaux in Puidoux.

Macdonald, who also triumphed in a play-off to land her breakthrough win in the Allerum Open in Sweden last month, started the final circuit in a tie for fifth on four-under-par.

A closing 68 moved the Craigielaw player to seven-under, matching the clubhouse target set by England’s Gemma Clews in the group ahead.

Macdonald had birdied the last to force a play-off, which she won with a par at the first extra hole.

“It feels amazing to get my second win,” said the 2014 Scottish Women’s champion. “It was my goal this week to try and win but, after a poor first few holes in round one, I can’t believe it.

“I was three-over through five holes in round one, so to come back and win the event after that start is great and I’m really proud of how I played this week.”

The purple patch has lifted Macdonald to third in the LET Access Series Order of Merit behind England’s Lily May Humphreys and Russian Nina Pegova.

Gabrielle Macdonald shows what her second win of the campaign meant to her. Picture: Pierre Vitali

“My round today was really solid tee to green, the best all week and, despite some nerves, I managed to make birdie up the last when I needed to,” she said.

“My friend, Clara Young, was caddying for me, and it was great to have her support and help me read that putt on 18.”

