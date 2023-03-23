An industry expert believes Scottish golf clubs can “feel very optimistic” about the year ahead but has also sounded a note of caution due to ongoing economic challenges.

Dumbarnie Links, which only opened in 2020, was recently awarded Best Golf Experience at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. Picture: Dumbarnie Links

Alistair Lang is a corporate, commercial and intellectual property partner at Thorntons Solicitors. He represents some of Scotland’s biggest golf resorts, including St Andrews, Carnoustie, Royal Dornoch and Dumbarnie Links.

He also represented the owners of Castle Stuart Golf Links in their sale to Cabot Collection last summer.

“Given the economic downturn, record energy prices and recruitment crisis, golf clubs across Scotland would be forgiven for going into the new golf season anxious for the future, but 2023 promises to be quite the opposite for many courses,” said Lang.

“Golf remains one of Scotland’s biggest drivers for tourism with thousands of visitors coming each year. Post lockdown most clubs have seen a growth in international visitors.

“We often view this as luxury travel but, at Thorntons, we are seeing clubs across a range of price points welcoming more players from overseas, which is only a positive for not just golf but for the Scottish economy.”

According to Lang, clubs around Scotland are increasingly considering their offerings and appeal to a global market.

He added: “Dumbarnie Links was recently awarded Best Golf Experience at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards and, given the course only opened in 2020, I think this demonstrates the appeal and demand for quality golf experiences from international visitors.

“Significantly, the interest in golf within Scotland is not just limited to playing; international firms are also investing. Canadian firm Cabot recently purchased a majority interest in Castle Stuart Golf Links, now rebranded Cabot Highlands.”

At grass-roots level, Topgolf opened a new venue in Glasgow while Golf It!, a community-based golf and entertainment facility established by The R&A at Lethamhill in Glasgow opens this summer and is primarily aimed at making the game more accessible and inclusive.

“I think there are more than enough reasons for those of us within the industry to feel very optimistic about the year ahead,” concluded Lang.

