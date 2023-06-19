Ticket prices for next year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon have been frozen at current levels, it has been revealed by The R&A.

It means that prices for the event on 14-21 July will start from £95 for an adult on championship days and from £25 on Practice Days. A new Ticket Plus option has been introduced for the first time and is available to buy now.

It offers fans an elevated experience in which they can enjoy The Open in a relaxed environment with access to a private bar and gourmet food trucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The R&A is anticipating a high level of demand from fans and so tickets for next year’s event in Ayrshire, where Henrik Stenson triumphed in 2016 after a thrilling weekend duel with Phil Mickelson, will be allocated by a ballot.

Henrik Stenson poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2016 Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

This will run from 27 June to 25 July, giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to register for tickets. It will be available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme.

Fans can sign up to The One Club any time at via TheOpen.com and will be among the first to be notified when the ballot is open.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “The Open is a real highlight in the global sporting calendar which golf and sports fans everywhere look forward to enormously.

“We have seen demand to attend the Championship rise each year and so continuing with the ticket ballot is the most effective means to ensure that as many fans as possible get a chance to secure their ticket.

“We are looking forward to returning to Royal Troon for another special week in July next year when the Championship will be held there for the tenth time in its renowned history.”

A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend.

Free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running “Kids go Free” programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.