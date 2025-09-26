Friday at the Ryder Cup 2025: Prize money, day one pairings, UK tee times, format, odds, how to watch
Today’s the day when the Ryder Cup finally gets underway after weeks of buildup - with Europe taking on America at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
Initially played between teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, the first match took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.
American dominance saw the team extended to include players from continental Europe from 1979 and, since then, the biennial competition has become one of the most eager-anticipated events in the golfing calendar by both players and fans.
This year the Europe team is captained by Luke Donald, while the American skipper is Keegan Bradely.
And there’s Scottish interest courtesy of Robert McIntyre who will be playing in his second Ryder Cup, having gone unbeaten on his debut in 2023 - when Team Europe triumphed by 16.5 points to 11.5 points in Italy.
The players will shortly take to the first tee to play the opening round of matches. Here’s everything you need to know about the first day at the Ryder Cup.
When is the Ryder Cup taking place?
The Ryder Cup runs over three consecutive days from September 26-28.
What are the teams for the Ryder Cup 2025?
Here’s who’s playing this year:
Team America
- Scottie Scheffler
- JJ Spaun
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Harris English
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
Team Europe
- Rory McIlroy
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Tyrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry
- Sepp Straka
- Ludvig Aberg
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jon Rahm
What is the format of the Ryder Cup 2025?
The Ryder Cup is a match play competition where every match is worth one point (you get half a point for halving a match). There are 28 matches in total - meaning that a team needs to get to 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup.
The matches are split as follows:
- Friday – four foursome matches in the morning, and 4 fourball matches in the afternoon
- Saturday – four foursome matches in the morning, and four fourball matches in the afternoon
- Sunday – 12 singles matches
What happens if the Ryder Cup finishes with a draw?
If the score ends up 14-14 then the last team to win the cup is said to have ‘retained’ it - this year that would be team Europe.
What are the pairs for the opening day of the Ryder Cup?
Here are the pairings and the matches for the opening foursomes. The pairings for the fourballs will be announced at lunchtime (around 4.30pm UK time).
Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton
Match 2: Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick
Match 3: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood
Match 4: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland
When do the opening foursomes start in the UK?
In the UK the first of the opening foresomes will tee off at 12.10pm, with the other three starting at 12.26pm, 12.42pm, and 12.58pm.
What are the timings for the rest of the Ryder Cup matches?
Here’s when you can catch the rest of the action over the coming three days:
Friday fourballs
- Match 1, 5.25pm
- Match 2, 5.41pm
- Match 3, 5.57pm
- Match 4, 6.13pm
Saturday foursomes
- Match 1, 12.10pm
- Match 2, 12.26pm
- Match 3, 12.42pm
- Match 4, 12.58pm
Saturday fourballs
- Match 1, 5.25pm
- Match 2, 5.41pm
- Match 3, 5.57pm
- Match 4, 6.13pm
Sunday singles
- Match 1, 5.02pm
- Match 2, 5.13pm
- Match 3, 5.24pm
- Match 4, 5.35pm
- Match 5, 5.46pm
- Match 6, 5.57pm
- Match 7, 6.08pm
- Match 8, 6.19pm
- Match 9, 6.30pm
- Match 10, 6.41pm
- Match 11, 6.52pm
- Match 12, 7.03pm
What is the prize money at the 2025 Ryder Cup?
Traditionally there is no prize money, or even participation fee, for the Ryder Cup - players compete for the honour of being part of the team.
This year that remains the case with Team Europe who will not receive a single penny - but don’t be surprised if they get a pretty nice present from their captain at the end of the tournament.
For the first time the members of the American team will get a cheque for playing, although it isn’t reliant on their performance. Each team member will get $500,000 - $300,000 to go to a charity of their choice and $200,000 to cover their ‘costs’.
How can I watch the Ryder Cup on television?
Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the Ryder Cup and will be broadcasting every shot live on will be Sky Sports Golf (renamed Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel for the week).
If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber you can still watch the action via NOW TV with a Sky Sports pass - priced at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 for a month pass.
