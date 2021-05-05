Freya Constable, 16, lays down law in Midlothian Women's Championship

Prestonfield 16-year-old Freya Constable won the Midlothian Women's Championship at the first attempt

The Prestonfield player landed her notable title triumph at Kingsknowe, where she emerged a worthy winner after overcoming more experienced campaigners in most of her matches.

Constable, who is also a member at Kilspindie, was three down at one point in the first round against defending champion and county champion Louise Fraser on her home course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she eventually won that tussle on the 18th before adding a 2&1 victory over Baberton’s Rachael Livingstone, another former winner.

That set up a semi-final clash with Murrayfield’s Caroline Steedman, who had helped actually Constable’s game come on leaps and bounds in the build up to the event.

As the Midlothian junior secretary, Steedman organises development squad junior coaching, with Constable the first to admit that has been hugely beneficial to her.

That was evident as she beat Steedman 7&6 then capped things off by claiming the title with a 2&1 win in the final over Emma Morrison (Gullane Ladies) as they completed 17 holes in just two hours.

“It was the first time I’d played in the event, so I am very proud,” admitted Constable. “I did not expect to do so well and, as a result of that, I didn’t feel under any pressure.

“My first match against Louise was tight all the way. I did not play great at the start but then won some holes and coming through that match put confidence in me.”

Constable, a fifth-year pupil at Boroughmuir High School, started playing golf when she was seven. She began last year playing off 14, but is now down to five.

“I worked hard in the run up to last season after being chosen to be part of the East Lothian Junior Golf League trip to Pinehurst just before the Covid-19 lockdown,” she revealed.

“Through being part of the Midlothian Junior Development squad, I have received coaching from Chloe Thackery, who is an assistant PGA pro at Turnhouse.

“I’ve also had some one-to-one coaching sessions with her and like her ideas. She has helped me a lot, including adding a bit more distance to my game.”

Constable, who is hoping to squeeze into the field for next month’s Scottish Women’s Championship at Gullane, has also benefited from her connection with the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

“As well as playing in the events, I also mentor some of the younger foundation members,” she said. “I mainly help them with course management, which is really good.”

Crawford, who is one of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassadors, has also been in cracking form lately.

The North Berwick player made home advantage count to win the East Lothian Ladies’ Spring Meeting with 71, beating clubmate and former Scottish champion Clara Young by two shots.

The following day, Crawford then finished birdie-birdie against Young to take their North Berwick ladies’ championship final into extra holes before clinching victory with a lengthy bridie putt at the 19th.

San San Little, a product of Longniddry’s Get into Golf scheme, was the overall winner of the Spring Meeting with a net 68.

A message from the Editor: