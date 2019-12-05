Fresh investment to increase golf coaching opportunities for Scottish girls

Following the success of Team Europe at the 2019 Solheim Cup, Scottish Golf is expanding its Girls Golf Hubs across the country.

The new investment from the Golf Development Fund, VisitScotland and the R&A will enable the governing body to work in partnership with 60 golf clubs to provide girls across Scotland with beginner level coaching in a fun and friendly environment.

The new hubs will be supported through investment in a PGA professional who will deliver a six-week block of coaching. All hubs will also be provided with access to a new marketing portal that will allow them to promote their sessions locally.

l Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, the world No1-ranked amateur, birdied his final two holes for a six-under 65 and a tie for the first-round lead in the Australian Open with fellow amateur Chun An-you of Taiwan. The pair had a two-stroke lead over 2015 winner Matt Jones and fellow Australians Dimi Papadatos and Daniel Nisbet.

l Sweden’s Julia Engström made a strong start to the LET’S season-ending Magical Kenya Ladies Open, setting the pace with a five-under-par 67 at Vipingo Ridge. Kelsey MacDonald fared best among five Scots with a 71.