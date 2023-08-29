Fraser Moore recorded his second win of the season on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour after producing a brilliant effort at Strathmore.

Mizuno Golf pro Fraser Moore claimed a second success of the season on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

In the 11th event of the campaign on Alan Tait’s circuit, Mizuno Golf man Moore shot an eight-under-par 64 at the Perthshire venue to claim the honours as he added to his earlier success at Gailes Links.

Moore won by a shot on this occasion from Crail amateur Greg Wishart, with another amateur, Jack McDonald of Schloss Roxburghe, a further stroke back in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two events prior to that one also produced excellent scoring at The Carrick and Irvine, where circuit founder Tait cut his golfing teeth.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce secured top spot at The Carrick with a six-under-par 65, winning by two shots from in-form Moore.

There was a tie for first, meanwhile, at Irvine as McDonald, who made his full Scotland debut in the recent Home Internationals in Wales, and fellow amateur Andrew Cunningham signed for matching four-under-par 67s.

Former Scottish Boys’ champion Will Porter finished third in that event on 68, with Calum Fyfe, who did himself proud in the recent Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, carding a 70 along with Panmure pro Dominic Bradburn and Crow Wood pro Ian Graham.

The 12th event is now underway at Deer Park and runs until 10 September, with visits to Scotscraig and Blairgowrie to follow before the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links in mid-October.