Fraser Laird and Freya Constable land Scottish title triumphs

Kemnay’s Fraser Laird shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Boys' Championship at Edzell. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Laird landed his title at Edzell, where he beat Gullane’s Cameron Mukherjee by one hole on the 18-hole title-decider.

“I wasn’t expecting anything going into the week, so coming out with the trophy is just amazing really,” said Laird, speaking to Scottish Golf.

‘It’s been a tough week. The conditions we’ve had and the intensity of playing two rounds every day for the last three days as well as the games I’ve had which have been tough.

Freya Constable of Prestonfield with her trophy after winning the Scottish Girls' Championship at Auchterarder. Picture: Scottish Golf.

“This achievement ranks No 1 for me, it’s not even close. The course at Edzell has been good all week, greens have been good – fast and true, it’s been in great nick.”

Constable claimed her crown at Auchterarder, beating Nairn’s Emily Tan 3&2 in the final.

“it’s not quite set in yet,” said the new champion. “I guess the adrenaline is still going from the match but I’m really grateful to have won it.

“I’m heading to America in less than a month for college, so I guess my goal is just to keep playing as well as I can there, get a degree and see how far my golf can go.”

Meanwhile, California-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan started strongly in the Carris Trophy, the English Boys’ Stroke-Play Championship, at Silloth on Solway in Cumbria.