Four top events lined up for Scottish juniors in 2022 Race to The Machrie

First held in 2019 and back last year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the latest edition will take place on 24-25 September at The Machrie Links on Islay.

Involving both boys and girls, the 36-hole event will involve qualifiers from the Race to Machrie Order of Merit.

It will be based on four events involving the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, Paul Lawrie Foundation and the Barrie Douglas Foundation.

The Machrie Links on Islay will host a 36-hole event involving top Scottish juniors for the third time in September. Picture: The Machrie Links

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation Masters will set the ball rolling at Dundonald Links on 6-8 May before being quickly followed by the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters on 27-29 May.

The Paul Lawrie Foundation Junior Jug then takes place at Newmachar on 3-5 June, with the qualification being decided in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy and Vase at Macdonald Cardrona on 10-11 June.

Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham won the boys’ title in the inaugural Race to Machrie before his younger brother Connor claimed the crown last year.

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford and Freya Russell of Royal Troon have been the winners of the girls’ events so far.

“The help that Dean Muir and his team at The Machrie Links have given us over the years has been exceptional and it is an event that all the boys and girls talk about and want to qualify for, so the 2022 event is one we all are looking forward to,” said Scott Knowles, who manages the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

“It has been a great event for Scottish junior golf as it is giving the chance for the top juniors, boys and girls in Scotland to qualify to play on one of the top courses in Scotland - in fact, one of the top 100 courses in the world - and then to compete with the top players in their country.

In this short time, we have had five Jacques Leglise Trophy players (boys) playing in it and one Junior Vagliano Trophy player (girls) and I am sure there will be more to follow.”