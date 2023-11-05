Four Scots are safely through in the DP World Tour Qualifying School second stage and that total could be bolstered in a Monday finish at weather-hit Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete.

Daniel Young progressed along with compatriot Callum McNeill in the DP World Tour Qualifying School second stage at Desert Springs in Spain. Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

It’s mission accomplished already for Callum McNeill, Daniel Young, Oliver Roberts and Calum Fyfe in their respective events in the middle of three tests in the 2024 card battle.

In their event at Desert Springs, McNeill and Young got the job done despite having to battle though the wrong end of the draw as high winds wreaked havoc at points over the four days.

McNeill, who has also made it through the first stage in this season’s PGA Tour Qualifying School, closed with an impressive bogey-free three-under-par 69.

That left him sitting on ten-under, with Young also finishing on that mark after a last-day 71 as the tartan duo secured a share of 13th spot.

As German Jannik De Bruyn won that event by three shots with a 21-under total, 2018 Open Silver medal winner Sam Locke was on ten over and out of the race as he withdrew before the final circuit.

Fyfe, meanwhile, made it through at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona, where he shot a closing 69 to finish tied for tenth on five-under.

The Glaswegian dropped three shots in a row at the end of the front nine to find his back against the wall but, rising to the challenge, he then stormed home in five under thanks to birdies at 10th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

Kieran Cantley (70) narrowly missed out there as he finished joint-29th on one-under while it was also the end of the road for Michael Stewart (72) and Garry Hay (71) on one-over and eight-over respectively.

As for Roberts, he produced one of the best rounds of the week to be among the players to progress at Isla Canela Links in Huelva. Carding seven birdies and one bogey, he signed for a 66 for an 11-under aggregate and a share of 19th spot.

But there was disappointment there for both Sandy Scott and James Ross despite closing 68s as they finished outside the cut-off mark on eight-under and four-under respectively.

In the Monday finish, Ryan Lumsden and Darren Howie both headed into the final round still in the hunt. Lumsden was sitting joint-fifth on two-under while Howie had hauled himself back into it with a third-round 66 to sit joint-28th on three-over.