Circuit founder Paul Lawrie excited about tournament list for next year

Rhys Thompson will be playing on the Challenge Tour in 2024 after winning this year's Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit, capped by a win in the season-ending event at Gleneagles. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Four new venues, including one celebrating its 125th anniversary, feature on the 2024 Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule, which once again boasts 13 tournaments.

Newmachar, Schloss Roxburghe, Nairn Dunbar and Macdonald Spey Valley are all hosting Paul Lawrie’s circuit, which is now an official feeder circuit for the Challenge Tour for the first time.

The 2024 schedule will get underway on 6-8 May, with that venue the only one still to be confirmed by Lawrie, who runs the circuit through his Five Star Sports Agency.

The opening phase of the season will then take in visits to Montrose Links (6-8 May) and Portlethen (15-17 May) before a second segment starts at Macdonald Cardrona on 11-14 June.

The circuit will then head to Newmachar, where the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A is also being staged later in the year, on 25-27 June.

An event at Schloss Roxburghe on 2-4 July is next up before Ladybank (10-12 July), 125th anniversary club Nairn Dunbar (15-17 July) and Blairgowrie (28-30 July) also stage summer events.

After a short break, the circuit then resumes at Leven Links on 19-21 August before then heading to Macdonald Spey Valley (3-5 September) and St Andrews (16-18 September).

For the second year running, the season-ending tournament will be played at Gleneagles, where the PGA Centenary Course hosts the circuit on 23-25 August.

It had already been announced that two Challenge Tour cards for 2025 will be up for grabs through next season’s Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule while two exemptions to the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School will be handed out after the event at Blairgowrie.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s shaping up for the 2024 season,” said Lawrie, who launched the circuit to provide playing opportunities for home-based professionals during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and has watched it go from strength to strength.

