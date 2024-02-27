Highlands club was badly hit during Storm Ciaran at the end of October

An emergency fund has been set up by one of Scotland’s oldest golf courses in a bid to tackle “major issues with coastal erosion and damage to the links”.

The problems at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club have stemmed from it being hit badly during Storm Ciaran at the of October. The club had already set up a coastal erosion committee in 2022 but concerns have now escalated after experiencing one of the worst storms witnessed for some time.

“Over the last 12 plus months, we have met with various representatives from the Highland Council, our local authority, and Scottish Water to highlight the coastal erosion issues, which, unfortunately, were realised with the storms at the end of October last year washing away around 5-6 metres in places,” said club manager Mike MacDonald “This whole process has been slow, with so much time being spent by the sub-committee to try to get some help/assistance.

Some of the damage caused at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club by Storm Ciaran at the end of October. Picture: Fortrose & Rosemarkie GC

“We have also made continuous efforts over the last year to try to get some form of funding/grants from various national bodies, including Nature Scotland. As a club, we are continuing to work away on this project for the protection of our links for future generations to come given that we are one of the oldest golf courses in the world (1793).

“Everything we have tried to do has, in the main, been backed up by our local MSP, Kate Forbes, so we need to continue to keep trying to raise money.”

Fortrose & Rosemarkie has hosted ten national championships since 2010 and this year it is staging the World Hickory Open Championship, which takes place in October. It has also been short-listed for the 'Best Golf Course' under £100 in next month’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.“This initial project cost to protect the 1st tee area and the 2nd tee area alone with rock armour will be £140,000,” added MacDonald. “We need to think of our members, the many visitors who travel to play here from around the world and for future generations to come.

“We also have to think about members of the public being able to gain access to the left side of the 1st and 2nd holes as they walk towards Chanonry Lighthouse to either watch the dolphins, walk their dogs or just to enjoy the stunning scenery this area offers.

An aerial view of the stunning Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club. Picture: Fortrose & Rosemarkie GC

“All monies/donations received will be ring-fenced for carrying out the necessary works to restore these areas to how they once were. Our historic course brings in thousands of visitors from around the World on an annual basis where many local businesses benefit as a result, so we will make every effort possible to ensure this continues for the future.”