Former winner Sandy Lyle in bid to qualify for 150th Open at age of 64

Sandy Lyle smiles on first tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Lyle last played in the game’s oldest major at Carnoustie in 2018, when he was handed the honour of hitting the first tee shot as his exemption expired after turning 60.

But the two-time major winner is aiming for one last hurrah after deciding to try his luck in next week’s Final Qualifying.

Lyle, 64, is in the line up at St Annes Old Links in Lancashire along with fellow Scots Danny Kay, Robbie Morrison and Calum Fyfe.

Meanwhile, 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel is in a strong field at Fairmont St Andrews as players battle it out at four venues around the UK for a minimum of 16 spots.

The South African, who tied for seventh in the 2014 Open, earned $4 million for his individual LIV Golf victory at Centurion Club recently and an additional $750,000 for being part of the winning team.

However, he’s not exempt for the season’s final major, hence his appearance in next Tuesday’s 36-hole shoot-out on the Fife coast.

Former Scottish Open champions Alex Noren and Aaron Rai are also in the Fairmont St Andrews field, as is Grant Forrest, who will be returning to the venue where he won the Hero Open.

Qatar Masters winner Ewen Ferguson is set to be in action at the Fife venue as well along with Marc Warren, Craig Howie, Eddie Pepperell and JB Hansen.