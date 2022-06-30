Former winner Rickie Fowler secures Scottish Open spot after snubbing LIV Golf

The American, who was a popular champion when he landed the title at Gullane in 2015, is now on the official entry list for the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club after being handed an invitation.

Three such spots had been up for grabs, with that now down to just one after Fowler’s compatriot, four-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer, was also added to the line up in Category 6a.

Another American, Matthew Wolff, and Mexican Carlos Ortiz are no longer listed for the Scottish Open after they both committed to playing in this week’s second LIV Golf event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.

Rickie Fowler celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2015 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Gullane. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka’s name has also dropped off the list since he signed up for Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, though Patrick Reed hasn’t yet been removed despite the former Masters champion taking the same step.

Fourteen of the world’s top-15 ranked players are heading for The Renaissance Club, led by world No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

“It will be the strongest regular tour event in our entire history,” said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, speaking earlier this week

Referring to the Official World Golf Ranking points system, he added: “The current strength of field number is almost 670, with the winner receiving 70 points.”

Putting that into context, the winner of the Phoenix Irish Open on the DP World Tour this weekend will pick up 28 points while it’s 24 points in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour this week.

“The currency in our business is top players,” said Pelley, speaking at a time when LIV Golf is splashing millions of dollars to try and tempt stars away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.