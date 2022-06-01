Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama joins Scottish Open's star-studded cast

The 30-year-old, who created history by becoming Japan’s first male major winner with his victory at Augusta National, will be making his second appearance in the event but first at The Renaissance Club.

“It’s exciting to be playing in this event for the first time in four years,” said Matsuyama, who joins all four of the reigning major champions in the field for the Rolex Series event on 7-10 July.

“I know that the Genesis Scottish Open has a special spot in the schedule in the week before The Open, and I’m looking forward to the summer in Scotland.”

Hideki Matsuyama made his debut in the Scottish Open at Gullane in 2018. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Double Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton has also added his name to the entry list for the $8 million tournament, which is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for the first time this season

Six-time DP World Tour winner Hatton will be making his eighth appearance in the event, having been runner-up to Swede Alex Noren at Castle Stuart in 2016.

Bob MacIntyre, one of the home players confirmed for the Scottish Open, is a man on a mission in this week’s Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The Oban left-hander, who finished runner-up to Paul Casey in 2019, has returned to Green Eagle needing another big performance to secure a spot in the upcoming US Open at Brookline.

Ten spots are up for grabs in the season’s third major through a European Qualifying Series and a win in the €1.75 million event would get the job done for MacIntyre.

Eleven Scots are in the field, with Richie Ramsay sitting ninth in the battle to be heading to Boston.

Englishman Marcus Armitage defends the title in a field that includes European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson and Tommy Fleetwood, who tied for fifth in the recent PGA Championship.