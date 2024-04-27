Four people on proposal list for next month’s annual general meeting in Stirling

Former Livingston FC part owner among Scottish Golf board nominations
Four nominations for non-executive directors to join the board of Scottish Golf include a former part owner and chief executive of Livingston Football Club.
Vivien Currie MBE, who successfully took the West Lothian club out of administration, was the first female to sit on the Scottish Football League Management Committee in its lengthy existence.
She has now been lined up to become involved in golf after being nominated for the Scottish Golf role from over 50 applicants following an open recruitment and interview process.
The others set to be voted on at the governing body’s annual general meeting in Stirling next month include Sara Bishop, who played for England at under-18 level before then securing a full Scotland cap.
A qualified chartered accountant who is currently the group financial controller for whisky distillers William Grant and Sons Ltd, Bishop has been a co-opted member of the board since last September and is now being proposed for a formal appointment.
Susan Young, a long-standing board member of UK charity Women in Sport and former Scotland and Great Britain hockey player Vishal Marwaha are the other two nominees.
Meanwhile, Scottish Golf is planning to dispense with the role of junior vice president, which means that Derek Paton will give up that position at the AGM. Lynne Terry, the current senior vice president, will then take over as president from Paul Gibson in 2025 and Paton become senior vice president at that stage.
