Well-known face in Scottish golf taking up performance role with governing body in February

Former LET player Clare Queen is returning to Scottish Golf as Head of Performance and Pathways - a similar role she held for three years before making a surprise move to Scottish Fencing in 2021.

In what is a welcome boost for the governing body’s new Chief Operating Officer Robbie Clyde, Queen, who is currently Scottish Fencing’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Pathways, will return to Scottish Golf in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted that Clare is re-joining Scottish Golf, with the additional breadth of sporting and leadership qualities that she has developed in her time at Scottish Fencing,” said Clyde, who took up the reins in September.

Former LET player Clare Queen is returning to Scottish Golf after a spell with Scottish Fencing. Picture: Scottish Golf

“She will be an extremely strong addition to the leadership team at Scottish Golf, and I am excited to see her picking up and driving forward the development of our performance strategy when she joins us early in 2024.”

Queen’s face is well-kent in Scottish golf circles, having come through the ranks as an amateur then returning to her roots after a spell in the paid ranks.

She worked with the Scottish Government-backed Active Schools programme in Clackmannanshire before taking up a performance co-ordinator role with the Scottish Ladies’ Golfing Association in April 2014. She then joined Scottish Golf after the amalgamation of SLGA and Scottish Golf Union in October 2015.

“I’m excited to be re-joining Scottish Golf to lead the performance and pathway team,” said Queen. “My first priority will be to begin work on the development of a new performance and pathway strategy for golf in Scotland. I believe this is a great opportunity to build on the previous successes of the programme and I am looking forward to working with our partners on this piece of work.”